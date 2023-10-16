M-4 Carbine Firing Range

1st Lt. Taryn Schoen, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, reviews her target during a zeroing range for the M-4 carbine at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 18, 2023. Weapons qualification is essential to Soldier readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

