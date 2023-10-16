1st Lt. Sabiel Anderson, left, and Sgt. Austin Luck, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, waits to safely start another iteration during a zeroing range for the M-4 carbine at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 18, 2023. Safety is the first priority for Soldiers during a firing range, or any other training event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 14:43
|Photo ID:
|8078024
|VIRIN:
|231018-A-XI851-5067
|Resolution:
|3748x5622
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M-4 Carbine Firing Range [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
