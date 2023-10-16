1st Lt. Sabiel Anderson, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, fires his rifle during a zeroing range for the M-4 carbine at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 18, 2023. Staying prepared for the fight is a top priority for the 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 14:42
|Photo ID:
|8078025
|VIRIN:
|231018-A-XI851-4570
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, M-4 Carbine Firing Range [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
