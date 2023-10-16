Sgt. Austin Luck, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, left, and Staff Sgt. Haley Sears, assigned to 287th Quartermaster Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, review her target during a zeroing range for the M-4 carbine at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 18, 2023. Being proficient in using a rifle is just one of the many responsibilities of a Soldier, especially in the 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 14:41 Photo ID: 8078028 VIRIN: 231018-A-XI851-9510 Resolution: 5697x3798 Size: 1.84 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M-4 Carbine Firing Range [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.