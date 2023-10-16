M-4 Carbine Firing Range

Cpt. Mitchell Stitt, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, left, gets his weapon cleared to safely exit the range by Sgt. Alec Turner, assigned to 287th Quartermaster Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, during a zeroing range for the M-4 carbine at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 18, 2023. Safety is the first priority for Soldiers during a firing range, or any other training event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US