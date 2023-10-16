Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M-4 Carbine Firing Range [Image 7 of 8]

    M-4 Carbine Firing Range

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpt. Mitchell Stitt, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, left, gets his weapon cleared to safely exit the range by Sgt. Alec Turner, assigned to 287th Quartermaster Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, during a zeroing range for the M-4 carbine at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 18, 2023. Safety is the first priority for Soldiers during a firing range, or any other training event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 14:40
    Photo ID: 8078029
    VIRIN: 231018-A-XI851-7124
    Resolution: 5868x3912
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M-4 Carbine Firing Range [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    M-4 Carbine Firing Range
    M-4 Carbine Firing Range
    M-4 Carbine Firing Range
    M-4 Carbine Firing Range
    M-4 Carbine Firing Range
    M-4 Carbine Firing Range
    M-4 Carbine Firing Range
    M-4 Carbine Firing Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Range
    M-4 carbine
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT