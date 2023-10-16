U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (C/1-57 ADAR), Capt. Evan D. Bicoy, commander of the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, left and Lt. Col. Eric Ackles, commander of the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, during activation ceremony of the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza Italy, Oct. 17, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 02:32 Photo ID: 8076968 VIRIN: 231017-A-JM436-1072 Resolution: 5133x3422 Size: 2.45 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy. [Image 19 of 19], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.