U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (C/1-57 ADAR) and family members hold their unit’s activation ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza Italy, Oct. 17, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8076959
|VIRIN:
|231017-A-JM436-1029
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy. [Image 19 of 19], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
