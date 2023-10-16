U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (C/1-57 ADAR) hold their unit’s activation ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza Italy, Oct. 17, 2023. 1st Sgt. Allanmarco Cruz, 1st Sgt. Of the Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR, center, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Eric Ackles, commander of the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 02:31 Photo ID: 8076965 VIRIN: 231017-A-JM436-1058 Resolution: 5896x3931 Size: 3.22 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy. [Image 19 of 19], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.