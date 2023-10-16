U.S. Army Capt. Evan D. Bicoy, commander of the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (C/1-57 ADAR), left and 1st Sgt. Allanmarco Cruz, 1st Sgt. Of the Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR, right, during activation ceremony of the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza Italy, Oct. 17, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 02:31 Photo ID: 8076960 VIRIN: 231017-A-JM436-1035 Resolution: 4833x3222 Size: 2.24 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy. [Image 19 of 19], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.