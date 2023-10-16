Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy. [Image 6 of 19]

    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (C/1-57 ADAR) hold their unit’s activation ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza Italy, Oct. 17, 2023. 1st Sgt. Allanmarco Cruz, 1st Sgt. Of the Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR, center, prepare to passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Eric Ackles, commander of the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

    Nato
    10AAMDC
    USAREUR-AF
    USAItaly
    SETAF-AF
    StrongerToghether

