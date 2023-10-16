U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (C/1-57 ADAR) hold their unit’s activation ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza Italy, Oct. 17, 2023. Lt. Col. Eric Ackles, commander of the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, right, passes the guidon to Capt. Evan D. Bicoy, commander of the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 02:32 Photo ID: 8076966 VIRIN: 231017-A-JM436-1062 Resolution: 4479x2986 Size: 2.22 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy. [Image 19 of 19], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.