Ohio National Guard conducts 2023 Educator Orientation Flight

Lt. Col. Zachary Smith, left, and Capt. Mark Buzzard, pilots with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, fly a KC-135 Stratotanker during an educator orientation flight at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023. Educators got to participate in hands-on experiences with weapons and military vehicles and were briefed on programs available to their schools including the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program, as well as jobs and benefits available to their students through service in National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 09.07.2023
Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US