Staff Sgt. Zachary Garber, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, leans on cargo during an educator orientation flight at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023. Education representatives who attended were able to see 121st Air Refueling Wing Airmen refueling a C-17 Globemaster aircraft during the flight. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 23:07 Photo ID: 8076867 VIRIN: 230907-Z-DJ450-1186 Resolution: 5828x3870 Size: 11.77 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio National Guard conducts 2023 Educator Orientation Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.