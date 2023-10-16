Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard conducts 2023 Educator Orientation Flight [Image 10 of 11]

    Ohio National Guard conducts 2023 Educator Orientation Flight

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Kayla Homyak, state incentives manager for the Ohio National Guard, sits in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during an educator orientation flight event at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023. Participants got hands-on experiences with weapons and military vehicles and were briefed on programs available to their schools including the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program, as well as jobs and benefits available to their students through service in National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 23:07
    VIRIN: 230907-Z-DJ450-1451
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    This work, Ohio National Guard conducts 2023 Educator Orientation Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio

    Ohio National Guard
    college
    KC-135
    education
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program

