Ohio National Guard conducts 2023 Educator Orientation Flight

Senior Airman Joshua Moore, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, provides aerial refueling from the boom pod of a KC-135 Stratotanker to a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during an educator orientation flight at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023. An in-flight refueling specialist is an aircrew member who is responsible for safely and effectively transferring aviation fuel from one military aircraft to another during flight. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

