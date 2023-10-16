Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard conducts 2023 Educator Orientation Flight [Image 3 of 11]

    Ohio National Guard conducts 2023 Educator Orientation Flight

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing provides aerial refueling to a C-17 Globemaster aircraft during an educator orientation flight at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023. The KC-135 is a unique asset that provides aerial refueling to enhance global mobility, enabling U.S. and allied aircraft to conduct their missions uninterrupted by the need to land and refuel. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 23:07
    VIRIN: 230907-Z-DJ450-1110
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    This work, Ohio National Guard conducts 2023 Educator Orientation Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio

    Ohio National Guard
    college
    KC-135
    education
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program

