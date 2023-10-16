Ohio National Guard conducts 2023 Educator Orientation Flight

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing provides aerial refueling to a C-17 Globemaster aircraft during an educator orientation flight at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023. The KC-135 is a unique asset that provides aerial refueling to enhance global mobility, enabling U.S. and allied aircraft to conduct their missions uninterrupted by the need to land and refuel. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

