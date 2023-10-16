Rachelle Dancy, a Wright State University representative, boards a KC-135 Stratotanker during an educator orientation flight at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023. Attendees were able to see 121st Air Refueling Wing Airmen refueling a C-17 Globemaster aircraft while in flight. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 23:07
|Photo ID:
|8076862
|VIRIN:
|230907-Z-DJ450-1055
|Resolution:
|5584x4203
|Size:
|9.19 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard conducts 2023 Educator Orientation Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT