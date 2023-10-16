Ohio National Guard conducts 2023 Educator Orientation Flight

Rachelle Dancy, a Wright State University representative, boards a KC-135 Stratotanker during an educator orientation flight at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023. Attendees were able to see 121st Air Refueling Wing Airmen refueling a C-17 Globemaster aircraft while in flight. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US