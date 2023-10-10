Tony Padilla, Army Field Support Battalion-Germany’s workplace and occupational health safety specialist, brought his critically important skills to Latvia during DEFENDER 23 when AFSBn-Germany was tasked with the mission to run an Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area and issue hundreds of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 vehicles and equipment pieces to exercise participants. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 07:36 Photo ID: 8073055 VIRIN: 231016-A-SM279-6402 Resolution: 1493x1111 Size: 548.68 KB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.