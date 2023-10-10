The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center created this flier to stress the increased levels of safety hazards during periods of cold weather. In addition to the seasonal driver’s safety training, the center, as well as Army Field Support Battalion-Germany’s Tony Padilla, provides instructional knowledge on numerous other safety-related topics. (U.S. Army courtesy graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 07:35 Photo ID: 8073050 VIRIN: 231016-A-SM279-9232 Resolution: 4800x6133 Size: 10.97 MB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.