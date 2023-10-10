Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps [Image 1 of 6]

    AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center created this flier to stress the increased levels of safety hazards during periods of cold weather. In addition to the seasonal driver’s safety training, the center, as well as Army Field Support Battalion-Germany’s Tony Padilla, provides instructional knowledge on numerous other safety-related topics. (U.S. Army courtesy graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 07:35
    Photo ID: 8073050
    VIRIN: 231016-A-SM279-9232
    Resolution: 4800x6133
    Size: 10.97 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps
    AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps
    AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps
    AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps
    AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps
    AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    SafetyFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT