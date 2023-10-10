Tony Padilla discusses how to check a fire extinguisher to ensure it is fully operational and ready for use. Padilla is the workplace and occupational health safety specialist for Army Field Support Battalion-Germany. In addition to fire safety and prevention training, he has conducted six sessions of cold-weather injury prevention and severe-weather driver’s safety training in the last couple of months, with more to come. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 07:36
|Photo ID:
|8073053
|VIRIN:
|231016-A-SM279-4858
|Resolution:
|934x1264
|Size:
|332.86 KB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT