The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center created this flier to help Soldiers and other Army community members be better prepared to drive during extreme winter weather conditions. According to the center, a well-developed safety program can help to prevent injuries, occupational illnesses and mishap losses. (U.S. Army courtesy graphic)
This work, AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps
AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps
