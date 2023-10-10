Tony Padilla, the workplace and occupational health safety specialist for Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, inspects a railhead for potential safety concerns during Operation Trident Spear. Padilla said in the safety world, it’s important to be proactive, not reactive, to help prevent unnecessary safety-related injuries. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 07:36 Photo ID: 8073054 VIRIN: 231016-A-SM279-3847 Resolution: 1497x978 Size: 528.8 KB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSBn-Germany safety expert helps eliminate injuries, occupational illnesses, mishaps [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.