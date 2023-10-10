Sunrise Spin-up

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company B, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment (3-126 GSAB), headquartered in the Massachusetts Army National Guard (MAARNG), prepare a Ch-47 Chinook helicopter for operations August 23, 2023, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The 3-126 GSAB is deployed to support Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Company B comprises Soldiers from While headquartered in the MAARNG, the unit comprises multiple states’ Army National Guard units, including New York, Maryland, Vermont, and Connecticut. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

