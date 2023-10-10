Staff Sgt. William Woodward, a supply specialist assigned to Company C, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion (3-126 GSAB), 126th Aviation Regiment, headquartered in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, operates a forklift to load cargo onto a 3-126 GSAB CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq on August 27, 2023. The 3-126 GSAB is deployed to support Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal and comprises units from several states’ Army National Guard units. Staff Sgt. Woodward serves in the Vermont Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 05:07 Photo ID: 8071050 VIRIN: 230827-A-MX357-5909 Resolution: 856x611 Size: 391.72 KB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forklift Maneuver [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.