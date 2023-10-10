Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forklift Maneuver [Image 11 of 16]

    Forklift Maneuver

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    08.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    Staff Sgt. William Woodward, a supply specialist assigned to Company C, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion (3-126 GSAB), 126th Aviation Regiment, headquartered in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, operates a forklift to load cargo onto a 3-126 GSAB CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq on August 27, 2023. The 3-126 GSAB is deployed to support Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal and comprises units from several states’ Army National Guard units. Staff Sgt. Woodward serves in the Vermont Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 05:07
    Photo ID: 8071050
    VIRIN: 230827-A-MX357-5909
    Resolution: 856x611
    Size: 391.72 KB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forklift Maneuver [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Early Birds
    Shadowy Presence
    Reserved for Crew Chief
    Fuel Stop
    Enjoying the View
    Flight Engineer
    Maintenance Check
    Morning Maintenance
    Preflight
    Sun's Up, Guns Up
    Forklift Maneuver
    Prepare to load
    Cast a Shadow
    Heavy Metal
    Sunrise Spin-up
    Medical Checkup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Flights Behind the Fight; Massachusetts Army National Guard supports USCENTCOM operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    National Guard
    MAARNG
    NYARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT