Warrant Officer Joseph Muse, an HH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to Company C, 3rd General Support Aviation Support Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment (3-126 GSAB), Massachusetts Army National Guard, conducts preflight checks at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, August 19, 2023. The 3-126 GSAB is deployed as part of the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, supporting Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 05:08
|Photo ID:
|8071055
|VIRIN:
|230819-A-MX357-5458
|Resolution:
|5109x3405
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Checkup [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Flights Behind the Fight; Massachusetts Army National Guard supports USCENTCOM operations
