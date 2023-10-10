Medical Checkup

Warrant Officer Joseph Muse, an HH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to Company C, 3rd General Support Aviation Support Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment (3-126 GSAB), Massachusetts Army National Guard, conducts preflight checks at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, August 19, 2023. The 3-126 GSAB is deployed as part of the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, supporting Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

