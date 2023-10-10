Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Checkup [Image 16 of 16]

    Medical Checkup

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    Warrant Officer Joseph Muse, an HH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to Company C, 3rd General Support Aviation Support Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment (3-126 GSAB), Massachusetts Army National Guard, conducts preflight checks at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, August 19, 2023. The 3-126 GSAB is deployed as part of the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, supporting Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 05:08
    Photo ID: 8071055
    VIRIN: 230819-A-MX357-5458
    Resolution: 5109x3405
    Size: 9.13 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Checkup [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

