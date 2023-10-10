Prepare to load

A forklift loads cargo onto a CH-47 Chinook helicopter belonging to the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment (3-126 GSAB), Massachusetts Army National Guard, August 27, 2023, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The 3-126 GSAB is deployed to support operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

