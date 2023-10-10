Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prepare to load [Image 12 of 16]

    Prepare to load

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    08.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    A forklift loads cargo onto a CH-47 Chinook helicopter belonging to the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment (3-126 GSAB), Massachusetts Army National Guard, August 27, 2023, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The 3-126 GSAB is deployed to support operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 05:07
    Photo ID: 8071051
    VIRIN: 230827-A-MX357-6008
    Resolution: 856x612
    Size: 411.25 KB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepare to load [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Early Birds
    Shadowy Presence
    Reserved for Crew Chief
    Fuel Stop
    Enjoying the View
    Flight Engineer
    Maintenance Check
    Morning Maintenance
    Preflight
    Sun's Up, Guns Up
    Forklift Maneuver
    Prepare to load
    Cast a Shadow
    Heavy Metal
    Sunrise Spin-up
    Medical Checkup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Flights Behind the Fight; Massachusetts Army National Guard supports USCENTCOM operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    National Guard
    MAARNG
    NYARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT