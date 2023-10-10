Prepare to load

A forklift loads cargo onto a CH-47 Chinook helicopter belonging to the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment (3-126 GSAB), Massachusetts Army National Guard, August 27, 2023, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The 3-126 GSAB is deployed to support operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)
The Flights Behind the Fight; Massachusetts Army National Guard supports USCENTCOM operations
