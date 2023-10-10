Cast a Shadow

A CH-47 Chinook belonging to Company B, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment (3-126 GSAB), headquartered in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, takes off to conduct operations from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, August 27, 2023. The 3-126 GSAB is deployed to support Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Company B comprises Soldiers from the New York and Maryland Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)
