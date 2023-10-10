A CH-47 Chinook belonging to Company B, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment (3-126 GSAB), headquartered in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, takes off to conduct operations from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, August 27, 2023. The 3-126 GSAB is deployed to support Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Company B comprises Soldiers from the New York and Maryland Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 05:07 Photo ID: 8071052 VIRIN: 230827-A-MX357-7026 Resolution: 749x535 Size: 278.87 KB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cast a Shadow [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.