Heavy Metal

Spc. Timothy Fitzgerald, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Company E, 3rd General Support Aviation Support Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment (3-126 GSAB), headquartered in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, repairs a Humvee door hinge at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, August 24, 2023. The 3-126 GSAB is deployed as part of the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, supporting operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and comprises units from six states. Company E is comprised of Soldiers assigned to Maryland, New York, Connecticut, and Vermont Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)
|08.24.2023
|10.14.2023 05:07
|8071053
|230824-A-MX357-4872
|884x589
|467.42 KB
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|1
|0
The Flights Behind the Fight; Massachusetts Army National Guard supports USCENTCOM operations
