Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday [Image 6 of 11]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    Cmdr. John Rudd, the chaplain of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), and Logistics Specialist Seaman Chris Sutton, cut a cake during a celebration of the Navy’s 248th Birthday aboard Mercy while underway in the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Oct. 13, 2023. The two Sailors were selected to cut the cake as the oldest and youngest service members aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 01:41
    Photo ID: 8070971
    VIRIN: 231013-N-BT947-1081
    Resolution: 5372x3581
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Vaccine Rodeo
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Vaccine Rodeo
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Vaccine Rodeo
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Vaccine Rodeo
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Vaccine Rodeo
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pacific partnership
    usns mercy
    pp24 1
    pacific partnership 2024 1
    navy birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT