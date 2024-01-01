Cmdr. John Rudd, the chaplain of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), and Logistics Specialist Seaman Chris Sutton, cut a cake during a celebration of the Navy’s 248th Birthday aboard Mercy while underway in the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Oct. 13, 2023. The two Sailors were selected to cut the cake as the oldest and youngest service members aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 01:41 Photo ID: 8070971 VIRIN: 231013-N-BT947-1081 Resolution: 5372x3581 Size: 0 B Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.