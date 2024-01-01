Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday

Cmdr. John Rudd, the chaplain of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), gives the closing benediction during a celebration of the Navy’s 248th Birthday aboard Mercy while underway in the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Oct. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 01:41
|Photo ID:
|8070972
|VIRIN:
|231013-N-BT947-1109
|Resolution:
|4145x6218
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
