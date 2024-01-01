Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday [Image 11 of 11]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.13.2023

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    The Chiefs' Mess sings Anchors Aweigh during a celebration of the Navy’s 248th Birthday aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway in the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Oct. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 01:41
    VIRIN: 231013-N-VT331-1029
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
