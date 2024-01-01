Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday

The Chiefs' Mess sings Anchors Aweigh during a celebration of the Navy’s 248th Birthday aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway in the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Oct. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist

