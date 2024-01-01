Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday

Chief Hospital Corpsman Julie Thongratanna rings the ship's bell during a celebration of the Navy’s 248th Birthday aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway in the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Oct. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Justin Ontiveros)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 01:41
|Photo ID:
|8070974
|VIRIN:
|231013-N-VT331-1025
|Resolution:
|3332x2221
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
