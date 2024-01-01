Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday [Image 8 of 11]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    Capt. Brian Quin, the mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, addresses the crew aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during a celebration of the Navy’s 248th Birthday while underway in the Pacific Ocean Oct. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 01:41
    Photo ID: 8070973
    VIRIN: 231013-N-BT947-1052
    Resolution: 5870x3913
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pacific partnership
    usns mercy
    pp24 1
    pacific partnership 2024 1
    navy birthday

