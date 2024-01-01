Capt. Brian Quin, the mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, addresses the crew aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during a celebration of the Navy’s 248th Birthday while underway in the Pacific Ocean Oct. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 01:41 Photo ID: 8070973 VIRIN: 231013-N-BT947-1052 Resolution: 5870x3913 Size: 0 B Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Navy Birthday [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.