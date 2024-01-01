Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Vaccine Rodeo [Image 4 of 11]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Vaccine Rodeo

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    Hospitalman Apprentice Carlitos Cruz, from Newark, California, gives a flu shot to a patient aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway in the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Oct. 13, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Vaccine Rodeo [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

