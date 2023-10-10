Two B-1B Lancers assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxi on the flightline at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2023. Our ability to quickly respond and assure Allies and Partners rests upon the fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 05:35 Photo ID: 8069330 VIRIN: 231012-F-NJ333-1175 Resolution: 4268x2840 Size: 0 B Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.