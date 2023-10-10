Two B-1B Lancers assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxi on the flightline at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2023. Our ability to quickly respond and assure Allies and Partners rests upon the fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 05:35
|Photo ID:
|8069330
|VIRIN:
|231012-F-NJ333-1175
|Resolution:
|4268x2840
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1
