Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1

    Photo By Senior Airman Ryan Hayman | Two B-1B Lancers assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxi on the...... read more read more

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.12.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    More than 100 Airmen and B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, deployed to RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Thursday for Bomber Task Force-Europe 24-1.

    The long-planned European BTF deployment provides U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while also deterring potential adversary aggression throughout Europe and across the globe.

    “In today's challenging and dynamic security environment, the significance of these missions cannot be overemphasized,” said Gen. James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe, U.S. Air Forces Africa and NATO Allied Command. “We're not only demonstrating our commitment to collective defense but also strengthening our ability to respond to potential challenges. This underscores the enduring commitment of the United States to our Allies and partners.”

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa routinely hosts and supports a variety of U.S. Air Force aircraft and units for training aligned with U.S. European Command objectives. Operating a variety of aircraft and units in Europe helps maintain a ready and postured force prepared to support regional and global operations.

    “We’re excited about building and solidifying critical partnerships throughout the region and demonstrating the ability to hold potential adversaries at risk at anytime, anywhere in the world,” said Lt. Col. Philip Atkinson, 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron director of operations.

    Information and imagery related to the latest deployment can be found on the USAFE-AFAFRICA website at https://www.usafe.af.mil and on DVIDS at https://dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 05:35
    Story ID: 455695
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1, by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1
    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1
    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1
    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1
    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BTF
    B 1B Lancer
    RAF Fairford
    BTF 24 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT