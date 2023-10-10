U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1

More than 100 Airmen and B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, deployed to RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Thursday for Bomber Task Force-Europe 24-1.



The long-planned European BTF deployment provides U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while also deterring potential adversary aggression throughout Europe and across the globe.



“In today's challenging and dynamic security environment, the significance of these missions cannot be overemphasized,” said Gen. James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe, U.S. Air Forces Africa and NATO Allied Command. “We're not only demonstrating our commitment to collective defense but also strengthening our ability to respond to potential challenges. This underscores the enduring commitment of the United States to our Allies and partners.”



U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa routinely hosts and supports a variety of U.S. Air Force aircraft and units for training aligned with U.S. European Command objectives. Operating a variety of aircraft and units in Europe helps maintain a ready and postured force prepared to support regional and global operations.



“We’re excited about building and solidifying critical partnerships throughout the region and demonstrating the ability to hold potential adversaries at risk at anytime, anywhere in the world,” said Lt. Col. Philip Atkinson, 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron director of operations.



Information and imagery related to the latest deployment can be found on the USAFE-AFAFRICA website at https://www.usafe.af.mil and on DVIDS at https://dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.

