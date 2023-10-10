Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1 [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron lands at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2023. Training outside the U.S. enables aircrews and Airmen to become familiar with other theaters and airspace enhances enduring skills and relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges in support of the National Defense Strategy. These deployments highlight the importance of working with our Allies and Partners as we collectively build future operating capabilities in the defense of Europe as a whole. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 05:35
    Photo ID: 8069325
    VIRIN: 231012-F-NJ333-1151
    Resolution: 4382x2916
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    This work, U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BTF
    B 1B Lancer
    BTF 24 1

