U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron lands at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2023. Training outside the U.S. enables aircrews and Airmen to become familiar with other theaters and airspace enhances enduring skills and relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges in support of the National Defense Strategy. These deployments highlight the importance of working with our Allies and Partners as we collectively build future operating capabilities in the defense of Europe as a whole. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

