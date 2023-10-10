Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Matt Scrubbs, 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Weapons System Officer, hugs Lt. Col. Andrew Marshall, 9th EBS WSO, after arriving at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2023. The U.S. Air Force routinely deploys a variety of aircraft and units throughout Europe for training and to support geographic combatant command objectives. By persistently operating with a variety of aircraft and units in Europe, the U.S. Air Force maintains ready and postured forces prepared to respond to and support global operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 05:34
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    BTF
    B 1B Lancer
    BTF 24 1

