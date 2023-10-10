Capt. Matt Scrubbs, 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Weapons System Officer, hugs Lt. Col. Andrew Marshall, 9th EBS WSO, after arriving at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2023. The U.S. Air Force routinely deploys a variety of aircraft and units throughout Europe for training and to support geographic combatant command objectives. By persistently operating with a variety of aircraft and units in Europe, the U.S. Air Force maintains ready and postured forces prepared to respond to and support global operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 05:34 Photo ID: 8069315 VIRIN: 231012-F-NJ333-1220 Resolution: 5044x3356 Size: 0 B Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.