Capt. Matt Scrubbs, 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Weapons System Officer, hugs Lt. Col. Andrew Marshall, 9th EBS WSO, after arriving at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2023. The U.S. Air Force routinely deploys a variety of aircraft and units throughout Europe for training and to support geographic combatant command objectives. By persistently operating with a variety of aircraft and units in Europe, the U.S. Air Force maintains ready and postured forces prepared to respond to and support global operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)
|10.11.2023
|10.13.2023 05:34
|8069315
|231012-F-NJ333-1220
|5044x3356
|0 B
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|5
|0
U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1
