Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1 [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares to land at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2023. U.S. Air Forces in Europe routinely hosts and supports a variety of U.S. Air Force aircraft and units for training to support geographic combatant command objectives. Operating with a variety of aircraft and units in Europe aids in maintaining a ready and postured force prepared to respond to and support global operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 05:36
    Photo ID: 8069301
    VIRIN: 231012-F-NJ333-1030
    Resolution: 5539x3685
    Size: 0 B
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1
    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1
    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1
    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1
    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BTF
    B 1B Lancer
    Bomber Task Force
    RAF Fairford

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT