U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron lands at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2023. U.S. Air Forces in Europe routinely hosts and supports a variety of U.S. Air Force aircraft and units for training to support geographic combatant command objectives. Operating with a variety of aircraft and units in Europe aids in maintaining a ready and postured force prepared to respond to and support global operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

