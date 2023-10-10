A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron lands at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2023. U.S. Air Forces in Europe routinely hosts and supports a variety of U.S. Air Force aircraft and units for training to support geographic combatant command objectives. Operating with a variety of aircraft and units in Europe aids in maintaining a ready and postured force prepared to respond to and support global operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 05:36
|Photo ID:
|8069309
|VIRIN:
|231012-F-NJ333-1036
|Resolution:
|5395x3590
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT