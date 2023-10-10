231012-N-VI040-1067 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 12, 2023) Cmdr. Joseph M. Holt, Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Western Pacific commanding officer observes as Rear Adm. Joseph B. Hornbuckle, Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (FRC), delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held onboard NAF Atsugi Oct. 12, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Wilfred H. Judd III relieved Cmdr. Joseph M. Holt as the Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Western Pacific Commanding Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 01:19
|Photo ID:
|8066971
|VIRIN:
|231012-N-VI040-1067
|Resolution:
|6630x4736
|Size:
|23.05 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|GUSTON, KY, US
|Hometown:
|ROCK HILL, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRC WESTPAC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT