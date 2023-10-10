Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRC WESTPAC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 14]

    FRC WESTPAC Change of Command Ceremony

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    231012-N-VI040-1263 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 12, 2023) Cmdr. Wilfred H. Judd III, Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Western Pacific commanding officer, salutes as he walks through the sideboys during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan Oct. 12, 2023. FRC Western Pacific is a global maintenance, repair, and overhaul solution dedicated to sustaining and optimizing the performance of U.S. military aviation assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 01:20
    This work, FRC WESTPAC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    CNRJ
    FRCWP
    FRC WESTPAC

