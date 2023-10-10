231012-N-VI040-1268 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 12, 2023) Command Senior Chief Heidi D. MolinaBatista, Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Western Pacific command senior chief, Cmdr. Joseph M. Holt, Rear Adm. Joseph B. Hornbuckle, Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (FRC), Cmdr. Wilfred H. Judd III, Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Western Pacific commanding officer, and U.S. Army Maj. Chester W. Olson, U.S. Army Chaplain, stand at the stage of a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan Oct. 12, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Wilfred H. Judd III relieved Cmdr. Joseph M. Holt as the Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Western Pacific Commanding Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 01:20 Photo ID: 8066970 VIRIN: 231012-N-VI040-1268 Resolution: 7890x5260 Size: 31.67 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: PONCE, PR Hometown: GUSTON, KY, US Hometown: ROCK HILL, SC, US Hometown: SOLON, ME, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRC WESTPAC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.