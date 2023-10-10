FRC WESTPAC Change of Command Ceremony

231012-N-VI040-1097 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 12, 2023) Rear Adm. Joseph B. Hornbuckle, Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (FRC), right, presents Cmdr. Joseph M. Holt, Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Western Pacific commanding officer the Legion of Merit medal for outstanding service during a change of command ceremony held onboard NAF Atsugi Oct. 12, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Wilfred H. Judd III relieved Cmdr. Joseph M. Holt as the Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Western Pacific Commanding Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

