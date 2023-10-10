FRC WESTPAC Change of Command Ceremony

231012-N-VI040-1229 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 12, 2023) Cmdr. Joseph M. Holt, salutes after being relieved as the Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Western Pacific Commanding Officer by Cmdr. Wilfred H. Judd III during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan Oct. 12, 2023. FRC Western Pacific is a global maintenance, repair, and overhaul solution dedicated to sustaining and optimizing the performance of U.S. military aviation assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

Date Taken: 10.12.2023
Location: KANAGAWA, JP
Hometown: GUSTON, KY, US
Hometown: SOLON, ME, US