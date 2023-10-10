Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRC WESTPAC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 14]

    FRC WESTPAC Change of Command Ceremony

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    231012-N-VI040-1229 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 12, 2023) Cmdr. Joseph M. Holt, pins Cmdr. Wilfred H. Judd III with a command ashore insignia during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Oct. 12, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Wilfred H. Judd III relieved Cmdr. Joseph M. Holt as the Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Western Pacific Commanding Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 01:20
    Photo ID: 8066967
    VIRIN: 231012-N-VI040-1229
    Resolution: 7026x4684
    Size: 28.1 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: GUSTON, KY, US
    Hometown: SOLON, ME, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRC WESTPAC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    CNRJ
    FRCWP
    FRC WESTPAC

