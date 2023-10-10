Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th MDSB Holds Sustainer of the Quarter Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    10th MDSB Holds Sustainer of the Quarter Competition

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Officers and their sponsors from across the 10th Mountain Division listen to the results of the board competition during the Sustainer of the Quarter competition Oct. 10-11, 2023, on Fort Drum, New York. Capt. Emerson Rainey with the 10th Mountain Division Troop Sustainment Battalion, won the officer competition portion of the event earning the most points during the 2 day competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 17:02
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    10th Mountain Division FORSCOM Fort Drum Sustainer of the Quarter

