Officers and their sponsors from across the 10th Mountain Division listen to the results of the board competition during the Sustainer of the Quarter competition Oct. 10-11, 2023, on Fort Drum, New York. Capt. Emerson Rainey with the 10th Mountain Division Troop Sustainment Battalion, won the officer competition portion of the event earning the most points during the 2 day competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro).
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8066522
|VIRIN:
|231011-A-JH229-7476
|Resolution:
|5192x3462
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th MDSB Holds Sustainer of the Quarter Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
