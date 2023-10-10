10th MDSB Holds Sustainer of the Quarter Competition

Capt. Emerson Rainey with the 10th Mountain Division Troop Sustainment Battalion, sits at a board competition during the Sustainer of the Quarter competition Oct. 10-11, 2023, on Fort Drum, New York. Rainey won the officer competition portion of the event earning the most points during the 2 day competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro).

