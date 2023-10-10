Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Richardson with the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade acts as president of the board during the Sustainer of the Quarter competition Oct. 10-11, 2023, on Fort Drum, New York. The board was the final event Soldiers had to compete for Sustainer of the Quarter. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro).
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8066517
|VIRIN:
|231011-A-JH229-4883
|Resolution:
|4937x3291
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th MDSB Holds Sustainer of the Quarter Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
