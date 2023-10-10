Soldiers and their sponsors from across the 10th Mountain Division listen to the results of the board competition during the Sustainer of the Quarter competition Oct. 10-11, 2023, on Fort Drum, New York. The event consists of a Ranger physical fitness test, a land navigation exercise, combat water survival training events, a stress shoot, and a competition board. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro).
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8066521
|VIRIN:
|231011-A-JH229-7747
|Resolution:
|5341x3561
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th MDSB Holds Sustainer of the Quarter Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT